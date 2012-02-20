Over its two decks, the Majesty 121 offers a spacious bespoke interior and superior facilities and fittings, including a fully integrated centralized audio visual system, a fly-bridge with wide, upholstered sofa seating and a sun bed on the forward deck.

The yacht features a saloon, dining area, pantry, lobby and luxurious VIP cabin on the main deck, in addition to the owner’s room, two twin guest rooms, a double guest room and spacious crew accommodation on the lower deck. In total the particular yacht can accommodate 10 guests and 6 crew, and offers ample space for entertainment and relaxation.

The interiors are richly decorated in solid white oak, American cherry and bamboo veneers, with Azul Bahia granite and Botticcino Royale marble countertops and interior wall cladding. The soft furnishings feature a generous amount of leather finishings, maximizing the comfort and elegance of the interiors

“The superyacht division continues to receive healthy buyer interest and we expect this end of the market to remain buoyant, with interest mainly coming from the Gulf and Europe at present,” says Erwin Bamps, COO for Gulf Craft.

“We are witnessing a greater level of buyer attention to finishings, quality of workmanship and well laid-out interior space usage, all strong selling points for our Majesty Yachts product portfolio. Moreover, our ability to provide a semi-custom lay-out and interior finishing selection allows us to satisfy a client’s particular preferences.”

The new Majesty 121 was handed over to its owner to be moored in the Emirates Palace Hotel Marina in Abu Dhabi, joining Majesty 88 and 77 models already berthed at the marina. Able to handle yachts up to 140m in overall length, with its pristine beach, spa facilities, exclusive restaurants and catering offering, the marina has been promoting an enhanced marine lifestyle to yacht owners in the region.

The Majesty 121 will be displayed at the upcoming Dubai International Boat Show, held from March 13th to 17th at the Dubai International Marine Club, Mina Seyahi.