Destined for the French Riviera, the superyacht’s exterior profile exhibits a snow-white superstructure, prairie beige hull and a sky-blue fender line, reminiscent of its sister yacht already active in charter in the same area since 2010.

The latest Majesty hull has been semi-custom built for its owner, and features not only a bespoke interior, but also a modified exterior plan, with Jacuzzi and sun beds at the upper deck, favoring an enhanced seating arrangement on the fly-bridge.

Customised teak decking and outdoor tables characterise the design aesthetic, in accordance with the owner’s taste. The yacht is furthermore defined by the same multitude of outdoor relaxation and entertainment areas both aft and in the forward area, that has made the Majesty 125 lay-out design so popular with charter operators.

From the moment you step into the main deck saloon and dining area, the main interior theme is one of warm American cherry wood, richly decorated with an assorted variety of Onyx marble types combined with Light Crema marfil and Azul Cielo.

The five Staterooms, including the main deck Owner’s Suite offer superb ocean views – even from the en suite Jacuzzi tub – and are all bathed in a luxury of soft furnishings and woolen carpets.

Elsewhere onboard, solid white oak French parquet, recesses for sculptures and art work and graceful design details spread throughout the entire interior of its 3 decks breathe elegance and exclusivity into the entire yacht.

Designed for comfort and potential long stays aboard, the yacht not only provides ample cold and dry storage space, but is also equipped with high-end appliances by De Dietrich and Miele, high quality fittings, motorised curtains and the now almost common fully integrated centralised audio visual system with Kaleidescape video servers.

Six crew members and a captain serve a maximum of 10 overnight guests onboard its voyages, and the aft garage provides well-protected storage for two tenders, offering flexibility for crew and passenger movement even when the yacht remains anchored in open water.

“The Majesty 125 and Majesty 135 superyacht models are two of our most iconic and successful yacht designs in recent years, and we are humbled and proud at the same time by the enthusiastic customer interest worldwide and their confidence in our capabilities,” says Erwin Bamps, COO for Gulf Craft.

“With 3 of these newly introduced superyachts now based in the French Riviera, we expect even more prominent visibility for Gulf Craft’s yacht range and our craftsmanship on an international scale. In the meantime, we are eagerly preparing for the launch of fascinating new products to the global market, always aiming to deliver value beyond customer expectations.”

The newest Majesty 125 will be displayed at the upcoming Monaco International Yacht Show, to be held from September 19 till 22, 2012.