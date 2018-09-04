With a tri-deck design and sleek exterior by Gulf Craft, the latest Majesty 125 superyacht offers plenty of entertainment and lounging areas fore and aft. A spacious sundeck includes a curved wet bar and Jacuzzi with a balcony on the side of the main saloon.

The interior features a dark stained natural walnut veneer juxtaposed with Satuatio White and Armani Grey marble, and the finest Italian leather. Five en suite staterooms are located on the lower deck accommodating up to twelve guests. The owner's en suite stateroom is located on the main deck and includes panoramic windows, a 55-inch Bang and Olufsen TV and a Jacuzzi.

AltaVita is the first example in the Majesty 125 model series to feature two geometric shaped guest cabin windows that offer uninterrupted views of the sea. Accommodation for up to eight crew is provided across four cabins on the lower deck whilst the captain’s double cabin is situated behind the wheelhouse.

"Owning a vessel of this exceptional standard opens up a unique ocean-going lifestyle with undisturbed privacy for the owners and their guests,” comments vice president of sales at Gulf Craft, Notis Menelaou. “As the unknown waters beckon, there's only the blue horizon visible over the bow of the Majesty 125 offering imposing views. Designed to set a new benchmark, she has been customized to further enhance the owner's experience."

The semi-displacement superyacht has a stern garage with hydraulic lifting door and crane for watersports equipment and a Castoldi Jet Tender 16 mounted on the swim platform for multiple runs ashore. AltaVita is powered by twin CAT engines each producing 1435kw giving her a top speed of close to 20 knots.

Certified by Bureau Veritas, AltaVita is built under rigorous class inspection and complies with the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency's Large Commercial Yacht Code (LY3) & Australian Maritime Safety Authority's National Standard for Commercial Vessels (NSCV). It assures the owners that their new superyacht is fully compliant for chartering in the main charter destinations in the world.

“This fully Cayman Islands LY3 compliant Majesty 125 is perfectly suited to the global superyacht charter market, offering versatility for coastal cruising and extended Mediterranean adventures,” says Australian Superyachts’ managing director, Richard Morris. “Its spacious layout, optimised for 12 guests and 8 crew members, makes it perfect for private cruising for family and friends, and charter guests alike. We fully expect it to be a huge success on the international charter market.”

Featuring a GRP hull and superstructure, AltaVita is more efficient thanks to technical abilities such as zero speed stabilisers, fuel purification system and a fresh water treatment system.

AltaVita is available for charter through Burgess and will be on display at the Cannes Yachting Festival held in the French Riviera, Port Vieux, from 11 to 16 September 2018 and at the world’s most renowned yachting event — the Monaco Yacht Show held in Port Hercules from 26 to 29 September 2018. AltaVita will be displayed at the superyacht extension in Cannes, while it will be displayed at Quai Chicane, Port Hercules in Monaco.