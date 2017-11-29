Notis Menelaou, VP of Sales of the Emirati yacht and boat builder, said: “The Majesty 135 boasts exceptional features in every aspect. Her timeless exterior styling resounds the DNA of Majesty Yachts. The volume that is offered on the Majesty 135 is not seen in any yacht of its size, while her innovative layout takes her to a class of its own. Its design exemplifies the innovation, advanced engineering, attention to detail, and reliability on which the Majesty Yachts brand has built its reputation.”

Filled with high-tech ‘smart home’ technology, the Majesty 135 offers a number of features which can be controlled remotely using a smartphone app, including the audiovisual entertainment system, lighting, and dining and cockpit tables.

Epitomizing the luxury lifestyle, its generously sized sundeck features a curved wet bar, Jacuzzi and a Williams Dieseljet 505 tender. Jet skis can be launched from the forward peak crane, while a ‘beach club’-style deck at water level is the perfect spot for friends and family to relax. Other facilities include a hot tub in the master en suite, a cold storage room and the main saloon-side balcony.

“We aim to exceed expectations and to give our valued clients the exceptional customer service they deserve, and, clearly, it keeps them coming back,” said Menelaou.

“This superlative commitment to level of customer service, alongside our proficiency in naval architecture and top-quality construction, is what sets us apart from other shipyards.”

Menelaou added: “As Gulf Craft evolves and confidently enters the megayacht market, it is a pleasure to grow alongside our long-standing customers and cater to their changing requirements.”

M/Y Lulwa is powered by twin MTU 2,600 hp engines and can achieve a top speed of 20 knots and a cruising speed of 16 knots. The 350-gross tonnage superyacht has a range of 3,310 nautical miles when operated at the economical speed of 12 knots. Technical features include Zero Speed stabilization, fuel purification, and an integrated control and monitoring system.