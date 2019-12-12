Gulf Craft remains the only superyacht builder in Dubai, an area that is firmly establishing itself as a luxury charter destination. Established in 2004, the Majesty Yachts brand of Gulf Craft specialises in exclusive, personalised yachts between 100 and 175 feet and has already collaborated with renowned yacht designers on products delivered to clients around the globe. Its presence at FLIBS marked a watershed in the builder’s history, but Executive Chairman Mohammed Alshaali outlined how American influences have been ever-present at Gulf Craft.

Speaking at the Boat Show, Mr Alshaali said “There is a historical relationship between Gulf Craft and the US market. The idea of establishing the company and the beginnings of the company started by building a relationship with the United States of America through a cooperation with a lot of companies and many individuals who came from the US to work in Gulf Craft when it was established.” With these foundations in place, Gulf Craft’s entrance onto the US market was always a question of when, not if. Alshaali explains that “The next step was always to enter the US market and we waited for some time to find the right model to enter this market and this was the right opportunity.”

Two models, the Majesty 100 and Majesty 140, were presented at FLIBS with agreements for their sales already in place before the Show. The latter provided a moment to savour for the Dubai company when it was awarded the “Best of Show” award by NBC Sports, marking Gulf Craft’s American debut in style.

Majesty 140, a collaboration between the shipyard’s in-house Design Studio and Cristiano Gatto Design Team on the interior, features modern glass-heavy styling with large windows offering panoramic views to guests. The 140-foot superyacht boasts extensive open spaces for a yacht of its category, equipped with water sports garages, extendable balconies and beach clubs to provide endless entertainment to the owner and their guests. The spacious feel is continued on the interior, with large salons and generous entertainment areas fitted across the tri-deck superyacht.

Since it’s unveiling at the Dubai International Boat Show in 2018, five Majesty 140 models have already been sold, and its award-winning entrance into the US market is a promising sign of more to come. “We are extremely encouraged by the response that Majesty Yachts has already received,” said Greg Terraglio, Managing Partner of Majesty Yachts USA. “Even before the formal US launch we have secured commitments for the sale of both a Majesty 140 and Majesty 100.” The ability to offer innovative and high-quality products at more competitive prices than competitors has been key to Gulf Craft’s success so far, and it seems this will harbour yield similar results in the US.

Reflecting on this positive start, Mr Alshaali was confident yet cautious about what Gulf Craft can achieve in its new adventure. “we are optimistic and mindful from previous experiences that the US market is the largest in the world, but we also know that it is a challenging, diverse and varied market,” said Alshaali. “We are confident that we will be able to raise the UAE flag in all the ports around the world through the yachts built by Gulf Craft.”