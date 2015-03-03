“As a superyacht builder based in the UAE, the Dubai International Boat Show provides us with the perfect platform for this global launch, which pays tribute to the country’s rich seafaring history and its unwavering commitment towards developing the yachting industry,” said Mohammed Hussein Al Shaali, Chairman and Founder of Gulf Craft.

“The Majesty 122 is an example of how the needs and requirements of our customers are our priority when designing the yachts and boats.”

In 2014, the UAE ranked in the top 10 yacht building nations, with Gulf Craft leading the yacht-building industry both regionally and globally.

Demonstrating their remarkable ability to design and build premium quality vessels for all types of customers’ needs, Gulf Craft will also be launching a new brand of yachts that are designed for owners who like to enjoy the world’s most beautiful panoramic coastlines from the water. The first yacht in this new line will only be revealed at DIBS.

“We endeavor to meet the differing needs of our new and existing customers. By combining elegant and innovative design, we can offer exclusive features, which is why our vessels appeal to our customers from all over the globe,” said Erwin Bamps, Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Craft.

Whether a first time yacht or boat owner or a superyacht enthusiast, visitors to the boat show will have the opportunity to experience Gulf Craft’s wide range of vessels ranging in size from 27 feet up to 135 feet from its Majesty Yachts, Oryx Sport Yachts and Cruisers and Silvercraft brands.