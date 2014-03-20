In association with its local representative Aurora Yachts, the shipyard is displaying a wide range of vessels at the third annual ‘Gulf Craft Exclusive Preview’, which opened today at The Pearl Qatar and will run until March 21st.



“Qatar possesses a rich seafaring heritage and in recent years has equipped itself to welcome larger yachts and superyachts with the building of several new marinas. Qatar continues to be robust across all categories of leisure boating, and our diverse models answer the extraordinary variety of yachting and boating requirements in this market,” said Mohammed AlShaali, Chairman of Gulf Craft.



Headlining the striking line-up of models from its Majesty Yachts, Oryx and Silvercraft ranges is the Majesty 135. The luxurious superyacht delivers on the yard’s long-standing reputation of providing the owner with a large sun deck, exceptional interior space utilization and impressive on-board features, like the folding balcony on the main deck seating area. Three decks of richly decorated interiors accommodate 10 guests in 5 staterooms as well as a crew capacity of 9 people. The vessel possesses an ocean-going range of 2,500 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 12 knots, running on twin MTU 16V 2,000 series engines delivering 2,600 HP each, with a maximum speed of 22 knots.

The Qatari premiere of the Majesty 135 was accompanied by two more market premieres; the Majesty 48, Gulf Craft’s intelligently-engineered answer to the growing demand for mid-sized yachts and the Waveshuttle 56 – a brand new ‘alternative yacht’ design that can be utilized as a floating majlis, on-water limousine or luxury passenger transport vessel.

The Majesty 48 – with its fresh, contemporary interior design, a social cockpit area and spacious fly-bridge – has been designed as a fully-option yacht that can be owner-managed and is expected to be extremely popular within the family leisure market.