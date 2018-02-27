The elegant 140-foot superyacht is an evolution of the proven Gulf Craft style and experience, offering smooth sailing with versatile style. The use of glass, angular edges and modern lines has created something new and pushes the builder further into the superyacht market.

Spacious elements on board have also been pushed further, with larger beachfront deck and balconies on both sides with main living room finished with the finest Italian materials. The 55sqm saloon on the upper deck is designed as a private lounge to relax with family away from the heat, before heading to the sundeck to soak in the backdrop in style.

Able to accommodate up to 10 people, the interior atmosphere surrounds guests on board with premium woods, Onyx Costa Blanca marble and crystal elements designed with stunning detail. Not only are owner’s and guests are taken care of, but the crew are considered with extra space offered for up to 9 highly-skilled staff.

Raising the bar in both experience and technology, the Majesty 140’s main helm station is fitted with the latest in navigation and communications technology. It features a unique window design that is a premiere for Gulf Craft with a distinctive negative inclined front glass making this superyacht stand out from its class.

Furthermore, two side docking platforms on either side of the yacht assist the captain during docking. Powered by two MTU engines of 2,600 hp each, the yacht can reach a top speed of 20 knots. The Majesty 140 has boasts a Gross Tonnage of 360 tons.

"Gulf Craft is proud to be one of the global leading manufacturers of luxury yachts and boats," said Mohammed Hussain Al Shaali, Chairman of Gulf Craft. "The company's continued commitment to support the Dubai International Boat Show since it was founded, reflects our leading position in the industry both regionally and internationally. Today the Majesty 140 is a continuation of our three and half decade long commitment to creating yachts and boats in accordance with the world’s best standards, carrying the ‘Made in UAE’ flag with pride.”

He proudly adds, "More than 35 years of experience has helped us reach new shores. We have trusted clients across the globe who are always assured of world-class products that offer never-before ocean experiences. Our revolutionary technologies, a wide array of designs, flexible configurations, finest finishes, and above-all complete after sales support have enabled us to establish a strong brand. In fact, our 'Made in UAE' image is now being looked up to as a symbol of quality and true international workmanship".

With two new models joining the 140’s primary showcase, a 62 and 45, Gulf Craft has once again proven their dedication to not just growth, but evolution.