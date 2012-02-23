Built to order, the vessel is semi-customized with a focus on comfort-enhancing features like an on-board elevator and zero-speed stabilizers, as well as a spacious and richly decorated interior, featuring a bamboo veneer theme, gold-plated fittings and a splendor of marble and granite finishes throughout the vessel.

Interior design is provided by CDB Yacht Design, while structural design and naval architecture came from Gulf Craft’s engineering team, YD Design of Italy and BMT Engineering of the UK.

Initial sea-trials have already been conducted successfully with hand-over of the yacht to the customer scheduled for April.