The GCC-owned yacht destined to be berthed in UAE waters has an imposing exterior with a white superstructure and hull, accented by a sleek stainless steel fender line. Visitors to the upcoming Dubai International Boat Show 2013 will be able to admire the graceful lines of this ocean-going giant, which matches the elegance of its sister hull that debuted at last year’s boat show edition.

The latest Majesty 135, powered by MTU 12V 4000 M94 engines, has a bespoke elegant interior featuring a main interior theme of quarter-cut fiddle back Anigre, decorated with Crema Marfil, Corinthian Beige and White Onyx. Built to order, the vessel’s design features an owner’s Stateroom and marble clad en suite bathroom on the upper-deck, discretely positioned away from the other guest staterooms, offering a grand ocean view.

The superyacht also features 5 more guest Staterooms including 1 VIP Stateroom with en suite bathrooms in a scheme of Crema Marfil and Yellow Onyx, as well as spacious crew accommodation that can sleep up to 10 crew (including a double Captain’s Cabin). A formal indoor dining room for 12 guests, a stylish cockpit area and extensive covered exterior dining area offer ample space for entertainment, up to the luxurious fly-bridge equipped with a Jacuzzi, teppanyaki grill and fully equipped bar. As with the first Majesty 135, the interior and exterior layout maximizes both space and natural light.

“We have just completed a successful sea trial of the new Majesty 135 and it’s a testimony to the buoyancy of the region’s market that the superyacht will be spending much of its time in GCC waters,” says Erwin Bamps, COO of Gulf Craft. “The luxury market in the GCC has seen a steady recovery in the past year and this is evident in the increase in big ticket purchases. With the hand-over of the new Majesty 135, Gulf Craft will once again be in a position to showcase its superior capabilities in the customised luxury superyacht sector and serve as an ambassador of the Middle East’s luxury manufacturing prowess.”