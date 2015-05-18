At 155 feet (47 meters), the Majesty 155 is the largest ever superyacht to be fully built by Gulf Craft in its Majesty Yachts shipyard located in the United Arab Emirates. The Majesty 155 represents innovation in both design and functionality.

“Today, customers are looking for a greater capacity to entertain, from more onboard living space, to larger galleys, and expansive lounging areas. They are looking for privacy and the ability to spend quality time with family, friends, or business colleagues, but at the same time desire to experience the splendor of on-water living,” said Erwin Bamps, CEO of Gulf Craft. “We continuously grow and evolve in harmony with our customers, and it is their ambitions that inspired the design of our largest superyacht.”

Style and elegance is injected into each and every aspect of the Majesty 155. The owner’s stateroom is furnished with the finest fabrics and leather, and surfaces constructed from high-grade marble, accentuating the room’s sophistication.

The prestige of the Majesty 155 stretches beyond the interior and exterior design, and into the engine room. The Majesty 155 promotes fuel efficiency and enables its guests to travel long distances without making fuel stops. Powered by twin 2,011 hp MTU 12V 4,000 M63 engines, the Majesty 155 is able to cover a range of over 4,000 nm and an estimated maximum speed of 16 knots, offering sea travelers endless possibilities for exploring the world’s waters and exotic waterfront destinations.

A powerful addition to Gulf Craft’s Majesty Yachts brand of luxury superyachts, the Majesty 155 will enamor its owners with its immaculate performance and timeless luxury.