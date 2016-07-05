The in-house design of the exterior features a jet black gel coat hull with a metallic silver superstructure, reflecting the sleek and stealthy nature of the name ‘Ghost’.

Like her sisterships in the Majesty Yachts 122 range, Ghost II has unrivalled lounging areas for entertaining, including two decks with lavish interiors, an extended balcony and a spacious fly-bridge. The superyacht also offers a fully equipped galley, and a garage able to house a Castoldi 16-foot tender and a jet ski.

Gulf Craft CEO, Erwin Bamps, said, “With commodious interiors, state-of-the-art technology, and panoramic windows offering breathtaking views of gliding seascapes, the Majesty 122 is essentially a floating resort that promises passengers a memorable journey.

The superyacht combines powerful engineering with contemporary design, allowing holidaymakers to take the home-away-from-home experience to the world’s most exotic cruising destinations.”

The sale of Ghost II took place in collaboration with Gulf Craft’s exclusive Australian distributor, Australian Superyachts, acting for the buyer.

Australian Superyachts’ Managing Director, Richard Morris, added, “The Majesty 122 is ideally suited to the Australian market, offering versatility for coastal cruising and South Pacific adventures. Its spacious layout makes it perfect for extended private cruising for family and friends, and it is also optimised for short corporate cruises with more than 100 guests.

We are confident that the Majesty 122 will receive a warm welcome on the Australian charter market.”