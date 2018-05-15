The Majesty 100 is the first in the Majesty Yachts - Superyacht Collection to have a sky-lounge, which is a partially enclosed flybridge. This feature allows guests sitting within its spacious lounge area to enjoy breathtaking views of the vast seascape, with the added luxury and comfort offered by the indoor living.

Albert Drettmann, CEO of Drettmann International said: “Gulf Craft’s Majesty 100 is engineered to a world-class standard while the interior will be influenced by the owner’s specific requests. The Majesty 100 has been another manifestation of Gulf Craft’s manufacturing capabilities and our vision to closely work together and deliver their crafts in our markets. The delivery of this superyacht will mark a new milestone in our international success, particularly in the European, Russian and Ukrainian market.”

Erwin Bamps, CEO of Gulf Craft, said: “Gulf Craft has a growing international presence. We believe that our partnership with an industry established name like Drettmann International will enable us to enhance our connection with clients in the European market. We are very excited about this upcoming project and we look forward to seeing more of our Majesty Yachts and Nomad Yachts cruising the waters of Europe, Russia, and Ukraine soon.”

With contemporary exterior, interior and naval architecture courtesy of Gulf Craft’s in-house Design Studio, the complete layout of the Majesty 100 is based on the principles of maximizing space and extending the outdoor experience into the interior.

Soon to be joining her sisterships in the Mediterranean, the latest 31.70-metre Majesty 100 has been sold with Gulf Craft cementing their position as UAE’s leading yacht builders with global appeal.