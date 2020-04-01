The tri-deck superyacht is due for delivery later this month, and her first sea trial included complete testing of her MTU engines, Kohler generators and other fundamental equipment. Majesty 120 becomes the latest edition to the Superyacht Collection at Gulf Craft brand Majesty Yachts, and her next dock and sea trials will test her advanced electrical system, which replaces a traditional hydraulic system.

“The completion of Majesty 120’s first sea trial was another successful addition to the yacht’s production milestones,” says Paul Gray, Chief Operations Officer of Gulf Craft. “The GRP and Carbon Fibre superyacht truly is a masterpiece and a perfect example of what the future of yacht building looks like.”

The UAE-based shipyard proclaimed a ‘new era’ at Majesty 120’s launch in February, and it is clear to see that her innovative engineering platform is a great source of pride for Gulf Craft. “Everything except for the engines and generators are electrically powered,” continues Gray, “from the fin stabilisers to the thrusters and steering, from the balconies to the passerelle. None of the systems onboard require any use of hydraulics, this leads to a much quieter yacht that is also much more efficient to maintain.”

The electric-powered systems ensure that the superyacht runs more efficiently in line with modern expectations, it also serves to increase comfort onboard and has great benefits for the owner in terms of reduced running costs. As Gray explains, “We have listened to the market demands for more efficiency as well as more comfort onboard and we are confident that the Majesty 120 not only meets these demands but also represents a new era of Majesty Yachts around the world.”

The in-house team at Gulf Craft are behind the timeless exterior lines of Majesty 120, with Italian designer Cristiano Gatto responsible enlisted by the yard to pen a “universally appealing” interior, which fits 10 guests in five exquisite staterooms.

We look forward to seeing Majesty 120 complete her sea trials and begin to grace the world’s oceans with her stylish presence.