On display at this year’s CYF are the luxurious M/Y Altavita and ingenious M/Y Svetlana, both yachts from the Majesty Yachts brand of Gulf Craft. Delivered in June 2018 to the charter market, Altavita has been designed for private and exotic escapes and has a sleek tri-deck design. At 38 metres, Altavita has plenty of entertaining and relaxation spaces, as well as five ensuite guest cabins and luxurious owner’s stateroom.

M/Y Svetlana was the first Majesty Yachts model to feature a sky-lounge with an exterior, interior and naval architecture courtesy of Gulf Craft’s in-house Design Studio. At 31.7-metres in length and recently sold by Drettman International to an experienced Russian yacht owner, Svetlana will be on display at CYF with Gulf Craft’s dealer for France, Aurora Yachts.

Gulf Craft’s three-point strategy for progression will focus on three key development areas. Firstly, Gulf Craft will manage each of their brands independently, with its own direct line of accountability and utilisation of resources, starting with Oryx; their luxury sports boats and cruisers. Then the company will compartmentalize the Nomad Yachts brand (family adventure yachts), Silvercraft (its sports fishing line) and finally Majesty Yachts, the flagship brand of exclusive luxury yachts.

Secondly, Gulf Craft is aiming to optimize its budget in order to maximise investment return. This will be achieved by focusing investment into refreshment of its brands and increased production levels. Finally, the shipyard will focus on the nurturing of its employees. Gulf Craft is aiming to rebrand itself as a ‘learning organisation’ so as to attract and retain the best talents in maintaining its quality levels.

"I firmly believe the future of any business is not driven by what you did yesterday but what you are doing today. One of our key strengths is that we’re a vertically integrated organisation, with our own team who handle all aspects of product development, unlike our competitors. That really helps when it comes to development speed of new products and our quest for improved quality," says Gregory Yeakle, CEO of Gulf Craft.

Don’t miss Gulf Craft’s new 2018 models at the Cannes Yachting Festival before the show comes to end on 16 September 2018.