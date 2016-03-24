Gulf Craft’s announcement follows the successful unveiling of four exceptional yachts – two of which are superyachts – across its expanding portfolio, marking the greatest number of launches the innovative shipyard has ever presented in a single event.



“What we have witnessed at this year’s Dubai International Boat Show is the genuine buoyancy of the leisure marine market, one which we believe has been heavily supported by our global presence and growing worldwide interest in our take on boating and on-water living,” said Mohammed Hussein Al Shaali, Chairman of Gulf Craft. “This year, we saw an increased number of international visitors, particularly from Europe, Asia, Australia, and the US – all specifically coming to see and experience our product range.”



Gulf Craft’s unique marketing approach continues to center on delivering value, which, according to the builder’s CEO Erwin Bamps, is crucial during difficult economic times.

“Rather than taking cost-cutting measures, our focus is on exceeding client expectations and giving customers a greater return on investment in terms of both product and service,” Bamps said. “By relentlessly investing in research and development and working closely with our suppliers to enhance the seagoing experience, we have made this possible.”



Offering a wide range of craft – from the luxurious Majesty Yachts line and Nomad Yachts long-range series, to the Silvercraft fishing boats and family cruisers and Oryx sport yachts and cruisers, Gulf Craft serves a diverse client base with different boating aspirations, enabling the shipyard to seamlessly adapt to shifts in the market. The company’s comprehensive in-house capacity and semi-custom capability further bolsters its value proposition – larger yachts can be built to order, meaning that clients receive a unique piece that is tailored to meet their individual requirements.



Gulf Craft’s global premieres at DIBS included the youngest tri-deck Majesty 110, the opulent Majesty 90, and the oceangoing Nomad 55. The Oryx 43 fly-bridge was also debuted for the first time in the country.



“Our success at this year’s Dubai International Boat Show is testimony to the exhibition’s global and regional prominence as one of the world’s leading lifestyle events for the leisure marine industry. As our home event, we look forward to our participation year after year,” Bamps concluded.