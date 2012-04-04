“Having another Majesty 135 on our order book is a firm testimony to customer’ confidence in our product and our 100% delivery track record,” comments Erwin Bamps, COO of Gulf Craft. “Moreover, we are proud to have our assurance in the market reception of the Majesty 135 confirmed, having already started the construction of the second hull earlier this year – even before launching the very first hull – in anticipation of prompt interest in the new model.”

Measuring 41.5m, this semi-custom motor yacht holds a characteristic exterior profile by the in-house Gulf Craft team who are also responsible for the entire engineering package. The Majesty 135 can also accommodate up to ten guests in five luxurious cabins.

“The superyacht will be semi-customised to the owner’s requirements and is scheduled to be handed over in the second quarter of 2013,” continues Erwin.