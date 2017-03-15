The Majesty 135 superyacht is an oceangoing tri-deck that can accommodate up to 16 guests and a crew of 10 people, perfect for any island cruising or long voyages.

The spacious interior of the Majesty 135 is meticulously crafted with an exclusive selection of high-end materials; typically featuring balconies, a jacuzzi, and a variety of toys to ensure unforgettable cruising experiences.

After a commanding presence at some of the world’s most prestigious boat shows, including the Dubai International Boat Show and the Monaco Yacht Show, the popularity and high-acclaim of the 135 is evident after the exciting sale, with a scheduled launch of 2018.