Gulf Craft Sells New Majesty 135 Superyacht
Gulf Craft has announced the successful sale of a Majesty 135 superyacht on the first day of the Dubai International Boat Show after the UAE builder unveiled its record showcase of the shipyard’s 35 years of craftsmanship.
The Majesty 135 superyacht is an oceangoing tri-deck that can accommodate up to 16 guests and a crew of 10 people, perfect for any island cruising or long voyages.
The spacious interior of the Majesty 135 is meticulously crafted with an exclusive selection of high-end materials; typically featuring balconies, a jacuzzi, and a variety of toys to ensure unforgettable cruising experiences.
After a commanding presence at some of the world’s most prestigious boat shows, including the Dubai International Boat Show and the Monaco Yacht Show, the popularity and high-acclaim of the 135 is evident after the exciting sale, with a scheduled launch of 2018.