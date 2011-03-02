Gulf Craft is considered to be one of the Middle East’s largest and most successful boat manufacturers. Standing testament to this fact is the reported 40% growth in sales in 2010; setting Gulf Craft up for a very successful 2011.

At this year’s Dubai Boat Show, Gulf Craft will introduce a number of new models and projects below 24m under each of their three distinct brands; Majesty, Oryx and SilverCraft.

However, the major new launch from Gulf Craft is the brand-new 30m explorer yacht which will introduce a new lifestyle concept to the Middle East and help target a new emerging customer base across the world – the Gulf 95 Exp.

Erwin Bamps, COO of Gulf Craft, commented on the growth, saying, “A turbulent economic and political climate worldwide has given birth to a new breed of customers worldwide, with different aspirations as compared to yacht buyers 3-4 years ago. We have not only adapted our company operations and existing product line-up to cater to that changed market reality, customer-focussed as we have always been, but also ventured into the design and creation of entirely new product concepts like the Gulf 95 Exp, of which we are showing the first hull release to the world today. We are confident and optimistic about our future business growth prospects in light of the enthusiastic customer response to the innovative approach we have taken.”

The Gulf 95 Expedition vessel is a luxury motor yacht that takes a different approach to yachting, introducing a new concept of luxurious ‘art de vivre’ living on the water at the heart of its design. The wider beam maximizes onboard space and comfort for private use, but also caters to the increasing market demand to be able to entertain a larger group of guests.

This spacious superyacht is complemented by the wrap-around windows on the main deck, giving a 360 degree panoramic view, and increases the amount of natural light inside the yacht. The interior of the Gulf 95 Exp is finished with the utmost attention to detail, and the option of special customization for each owner.

The Gulf 95 Exp is designed for owners who wish to slow down and shift back a gear when they are on the water. In-keeping with the aim of a hassle-free atmosphere and lifestyle, this means the Gulf 95 Exp is a practical, low maintenance yacht with lower running costs and an expedition yacht twist.

Debuting the Gulf 95 Explorer for the first time at the Dubai International Boat Show 2011, Gulf Craft will be displaying a total of 15 yachts in total this year; consisting of 3 three superyachts – the Majesty 101, Majesty 88 and the Gulf 95 Exp.