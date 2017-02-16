Boasting 35 years of yacht and boat building excellence, Gulf Craft looks to boast the largest ever presented selection at the region’s premier marine luxury, leisure, and lifestyle event; The Dubai International Boat Show.

The industry trailblazer will be featuring an impressive line-up of yachts and boats, ranging from 31 ft (9.5m) to 155 ft (47m) from across a diverse portfolio of leisure craft.

Among the marvelous selection on display is the second edition of Gulf Craft’s flagship Majesty 155, which will be showcased for the first time at the show and in the region.

“This year’s edition of the Dubai International Boat Show marks a new page in our company’s history, not only because of the range of innovations that we will have on display, but also because of the quality of craft being showcased,” said Mohammed Hussein Al Shaali, Chairman of Gulf Craft. “Our successful participation in the Cannes and Monaco yacht shows, where we presented our flagship Majesty 155 and tri-deck Majesty 110, together with our recently announced partnership with Germany-based Drettmann, has generated far-reaching global interest, and we expect to receive more than 200 VIP guests from around the world, and over 500 from the UAE, at our home event this year.”

The Majesty 155 is set to steal the show as flagship to the fleet, the biggest superyacht yet to grace waters from Gulf Craft. Boasting the latest technology and representing innovation in both design and functionality, the Majesty 155’s hull design allows for low fuel consumption, long-range capability, and incredible comfort. In addition to offering substantial space, the 9.6 metre beam allows for an even greater stability.

The builder is also planning a number of exciting global debuts, all of which deploy the latest advancements in engineering and technology; distinguishing Gulf Craft at the forefront of innovation within the industry.