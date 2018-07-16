The Majesty 125 and the Majesty 100 will be showcased together with Aurora Yachts, its exclusive dealer for Majesty Yachts in France and Monaco. These yachts have been chosen by Gulf Craft as the best testament of Gulf Craft’s vision and innovative design capabilities, and have received a growing global following, particularly in the Middle East, Asia and Europe.

To further add to Gulf Craft’s presence at Cannes Yachting Festival, three of Majesty Yacht's superyachts - Majesty 140, Majesty 125 and Majesty 100 will be nominated in the coveted World Yacht Trophies.

The Majesty 100 is the first in Majesty Yachts - Superyacht Collection and is the first to have a sky lounge. Built in 2017, this 31.68m motoryacht offers accommodation for up to 12 guests in five suites and has a cruising speed of 20 knots. The complete layout of the Majesty 100 is based on the principles of maximising space and bringing the outdoor experience into the interior.

Another award-winning superyacht by Gulf Craft, the 38.4m Majesty 125 is capable of 23 knots at full speed and has a range of 2,000nm at cruising speed. The Majesty 125 offers accommodation for up to 18 guests in nine cabins, five of which are double cabins. She has a stylish and elegant interior and is a bespoke model for tropical travel.

The Majesty 100 and Majesty 125 will be displayed at berth number SYE235 at the superyacht extension in Cannes and at berth number F20 at the Quai des Etats-Unis., Port Hercules in Monaco.