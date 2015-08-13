According to the latest World Ultra Wealth Report, Europe is home to the world’s second largest ultra high net worth (UHNW) population after North America, with 61,820 ultra high net worth individuals holding nearly 30 per cent of the world’s total UHNW wealth. It’s the Cannes and Monaco yacht shows which provide industry with unprecedented access to this lifestyle, thanks to Cannes’ central focus of yachts and boats and Monaco’s unwavering ability to attract around 34,000 professional visitors, industry decision makers and ultra high-net-worths to a display of the world’s finest superyachts every year.



“The Cannes and Monaco shows provide the perfect global platforms for us to reconnect with our international clientele and speak with prospective customers. Their aspirations, needs, and requirements are ever-evolving and are what form the foundation of our continuous innovation,” said Erwin Bamps, CEO of Gulf Craft.



“Today’s buyers are looking for exclusivity, world-class quality, and premium value. The Majesty 135 is the embodiment of all three; it is a representation of the unique qualities that we offer our customers.”



Gulf Craft’s alluring Majesty 135 is characterized by its ability to maximize both space and natural light from the inside and out. Powered by twin MTU 2,400 hp, the superyacht offers a spacious and bespoke interior that emanates luxury, from the vanity counters and table tops made of crema marfil and onyx marble to the lustrous silver leaf ceilings in the main saloon and the owner's cabin.



The novelty features onboard the Majesty 135 are abundant, stretching from the use of state-of-the-art technology and environmentally friendly equipment, to advanced entertainment systems and ample lounging areas. A 65" smart full HD LED television in the main saloon, waterproof ceiling speakers on the sun and upper decks, state rooms equipped with iPad control systems, and Wi-Fi access throughout the craft are just a few examples of the sophisticated technology onboard the Majesty 135.



The Owner’s Stateroom, situated on the upper-deck, is discretely positioned away from the other guest staterooms, offering a grand ocean view, and is fully fitted with everything the owner might need, including a private en suite and Jacuzzi. The remaining four staterooms are intelligently distributed throughout the superyacht, including a VIP en suite stateroom, and double and twin guest staterooms. A formal indoor dining room for 12 guests, an extensive covered exterior dining area, and a luxurious fly-bridge equipped with a Jacuzzi, teppanyaki grill, piano lounge, and a fully equipped bar, offer endless possibilities for entertainment.



The Majesty Yachts collection is Gulf Craft’s flagship brand of fly-bridge motor yachts that combine style and elegance with innovation to create the epitome of truly royal cruising. Through its first-rate craftsmanship and semi-custom capability, Gulf Craft allows its clientele to tailor each and every craft to their needs, offering a true taste of bespoke luxury.



Gulf Craft will be exhibiting at the Cannes Yachting Festival, which runs from 8-13 September, and will offer a prominent display of the Majesty 135 at the Monaco Yacht Show, which runs from 23-26 September.