Launched at the Monaco Yacht Show in 2010, the Icon Yachts 50+ metre platform has since attracted some serious attention. Now, respected British design studio, H2 Yacht Design, has introduced a stylish new format to a work of established marine engineering and architecture.

“Creativity is allowing yourself freedom of idea, good design is knowing which ones to keep”, comments H2 Owner and Design Director Jonny Horsfield. “When challenged to design a ‘concept’ for a client such as Icon, this thought always springs to my mind. Our brief was to develop a unique, distinctive design that was modern, yet still timeless.”

Distinctive elements of this 55m design include large light flooded deck lounges and a superb full beam owner’s suite with recessed balconies, alongside offering an impressive amount of interior space on board.

This new design houses four guest cabins centred on a glass sided staircase with a VIP cabin located on the upper deck and a spacious owner’s suite, offering ample room to accommodate 12 guests.

Her generous exterior spaces are ideal for relaxing or entertaining guests whilst a central glass bottomed pool acts as focal point on the forward sun deck.

Jonny Horsfield added “Working in partnership with Icon Yachts has been a long held ambition, and it has been a pleasant journey producing a design that did not relate directly to any previous projects. The aggressive crispness of the exterior styling, combining sweeping curves with chamfers and sharp edges gives the yacht a visually stimulating exterior whilst retaining perfect proportions and a clutter free ‘cleanness’ to the surfaces. Interesting details such as the ‘plumb’ bow give the design some extra aggressiveness and the large curved windows into the upper deck lounge will flood the space with light, as well as giving superb views from within.”

Icon Yachts noted on closing 2010 on a high note with the delivery of two 62m superyachts, one more 64m in production for a 2011 completion date and a 42m project scheduled for launch soon.