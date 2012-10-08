Atlas has been designed to be used with a combination of motor and/or sails, exploiting the obvious fuel saving benefits. The contemporary 5 deck super yacht form is complimented by the sail arrangement, demonstrating the potential in merging Superyacht volume with the graceful elegance of a sailing yacht.

When using both motor and sails the vessel can cruise easily at 14 knots with a possible fuel saving of between 40% and 60%, coupled with an equivalent increase in range.

Heeling is limited to maintain the comfort expectations and characteristics of a motor powered Superyacht. Stabilisation under power and at anchor is provided by retractable active stabilisers; however, underway the natural damping of the sails offers energy free stabilisation.

Power is provided by a diesel electric power plant and is designed to be totally flexible with the sail power. The diesel electric combination can alone power the vessel to a maximum speed of 18 knots with a range without sail assist of 8000 Nautical miles.