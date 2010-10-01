Established in 1994, H2 Yacht Design began by working almost exclusively on yacht refit projects, building an established specialisation in working with strict deadlines, different design styles and varying budgets. Catching up with Jonny Horsfield at the 2010 Monaco Yacht Show, it’s clear to see that over 16 years, the company has grown and moved into other areas of expertise - turning a solid reputation as refit specialists into a long career in the exterior and interior design industry.

H2 Yacht Design came into the new build market in 2005, working on a design contract for the interior of the 54m Talisman C. This would be the first of many contracts to come from the renowned Turkish shipyard. During the interview Jonny announced the brand new 72m new-build project with Proteksan Turquoise, Talisman, marking the fifth contract with the shipyard in five years.

At the 2010 Monaco Yacht Show, H2 Yacht Design unveiled their brand new company brochure; a stunning hard-back tome of images and examples of H2’s expertise in the design field. H2 have revitalised their image and re-approached the market with a modern brochure which reflects their style and expansive portfolio.

Jonny also announced a brand new 100m+ project in the early phases of development, albiet details are being kept quiet, this new announcement stands as a firm reason to believe why H2 Yacht Design are one of the leading company’s for extensive refit services, alongside high-quality, modern and luxurious bespoke interior and exterior design.