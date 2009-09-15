H2 Refit was developed in the wake of a finalist listing at the 2009 Super Yacht Awards for motor yacht Va Bene, a superyacht refit at the Pendennis shipyard.

Although H2 originally began its life 15 years ago specialising in refits, the firm has since moved into focusing on new builds.

Surprisingly, the company still employs the same core design team involved in over 20 refit projects.

Managing Director Jonny Horsfield said he felt the time was now right to use this priceless experience to complete more successful refits.

The work of H2 Refit is based on what Horsfield believes are five key steps to ensuring a successful refit:

1: Survey, report and discuss the scope of work

2: Create concept design, bid proposals and selection of shipyards

3: Create definitive design drawings and lay down budgets

4: Select, control, purchase and deliver interior fabrics & furnishings

5: Supervise, supervise and supervise

“I do not just want H2 to be known for the yachts that we have built recently,” said Horsfield.

“Our refit division has had equal success with Va Bene, Mary Jean, Sokar, Atlantic Goose, Istros, Tigre d’Or, Philisophy, Abdul Aziz, Element and Printemps just by following our five step programme.”