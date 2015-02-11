This year’s theme, “Dream.Art.Living” will set the stage for the 6th Hainan Rendez-Vous while new ground expansions will extend 2014s exhibition space of 4589sqm to 6000sqm, a 30% increase in space for exhibition space alone. In addition, specially selected brands in attendance will also see a 33% increase from 2014’s 90 brands to this year’s 120. Furthermore, the Hainan Rendez-Vous will also invite more VIPs from Hong Kong, Macau and other greater Asia-Pacific areas to join the increasingly internationalized event.

Encompassing luxury yachts, business jet planes, and prestigious lifestyles as one at Hainan Rendez-Vous, the luxury yacht category continues to account for the largest group of exhibitors each year. Hainan Rendez-Vous has proudly assisted multiple international yacht brands in entering the China market, facilitating exchange and cooperation between Chinese and foreign manufacturers, catalyzing increasing presentation of China’s yacht industry in the global market. As the organizer and collaborator for yacht clubs gathered at Hainan Rendez-Vous, Visun Royal Yacht Club, itself located at the mouth of Sanya River, constantly draws plans for yacht marinas and consistently engages in the construction of yacht facilities and infrastructure, aspiring to expand its scale and influence beyond the west coast with increased docking areas.

The Hainan Rendez-Vous committee also noted on why November was especially chosen for this year’s event. “Taking into account the weather and temperature of Sanya, November was the perfect choice for tourists. Every year, Sanya becomes especially popular for tourists around the globe trying to escape the chilly weather in the North, choosing somewhere with beautiful beaches, oceans, and sunshine to enjoy their holidays. This year, tourists coming during the peak season will also have the chance to attend Hainan Rendez-Vous, experiencing a truly luxurious lifestyle surrounded by yachts, fashion, and cultural artistic events.”

Moreover, the Hainan Rendez-Vous committee confirmed the sponsorship and participation of Chow Tai Fook, currently the highest valued Asian jewelry brand in the market. What’s more, the world-renowned Swiss watch brand HUBLOT will participate once again in Hainan Rendez-Vous 2015. Extending the success from its previous artistic exhibition “Conversations between Time and Space”, HUBLOT will showcase again collections inspiring the search and desire for individuality, sharing the message and philosophy of “Inclusive Art”.

Hainan Rendez-Vous 2015 will also exhibit more of “The Luxury Lifestyle” with activities such as art galleries, fashion shows, golf tournaments, and other amazing events. The Committee has invited leaders from all industries and sectors to attend, coming together on November 27th, 2015 in Sanya, experiencing together an event for the dreamer, the artist, and the hedonist to exchange their cultural and refined taste for life.