The beautiful area of Sanya welcomed over 5,600 visitors and more than 150 exhibitors for the largest luxury yacht show in China. Respected names from the luxury yachting industry attended, including Azimut, Princess Yachts, CRN and Sunseeker China. The show is deemed to have been an overall success, with several new contracts signed.



Sunseeker China sold an impressive four luxury boats at the Hainan Rendez-Vous, including the imperious 24.4m Sunseeker 80. With a cruising speed of 22 knots, the Sunseeker 80 boasts ample room for guests in a spacious interior; vast sunbathing areas and a large submersible bathing platform.



A glamorous and exclusive party was held by Sunseeker China on 3rd April, attracting a multitude of VVIPs. Guests were treated to music and Champagne at the grand reception, hosted on Sunseeker China's floating platform.



Sunseeker China's success at the 2010 Hainan Rendez-Vous follows the results of the Chinese Spring Festival which saw the sale of three Sunseekers, including another Sunseeker 80.



The company is also cementing its place as a market leader in the Chinese luxury yachting industry, with the opening of their flagship showroom in Sanya, Hainan. The impressive new showroom covers 420 square metres at the heart of the prestigious Visun Royal Yacht Club.



The Hainan Rendez-Vous showcases of some of the world’s finest yachts, aircraft and high-end brands, attracting attention from high-net worth individuals. With over 180 VVIPs flown in for the event alongside the throes of visitors, Hainan is fast becoming a focal destination for luxury lifestyle in the region.

“I am pleased to see the fantastic feedback from visitors and exhibitors alike, especially the strong sales performance of the yacht and aircraft manufacturers," said Managing Director of China Rendez-Vous Delphine Lignieres.

In an interview with Superyachts.com, Jonathan Beckett, CEO of Burgess stated: “China is a market which is definitely going to happen”.



The luxury market and presence of high net worth individuals is rapidly expanding in China, creating demand for the superyacht industry and an even more positive outlook for Sunseeker China.