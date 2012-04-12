Hainan Rendezvous 2012 Draws Success

“Overall it was very good,” explains Delphine Lignieres of organising body China Rendezvous Ltd. “We received really good feedbacks from exhibitors and got news of several concrete sales from Azimut, Princess, Marquis, Sunseeker China, Ferretti Group, to name a few.”

Held every year in spring, the Hainan Rendezvous is a mixture of a yacht show, a luxury aviation display, a property showcase and a world-class amalgamation of elite luxury brands from around the world.

“We’re unique for one reason,” adds Delphine, “and that’s because we are combining several industry and brands together to generate synergies and create cross marketing opportunities. Usually you’ll have an auto show, a jet show, a luxury show or a boat show but we bring all of those brands together to interact.”

Not only is China an emerging market in the eyes of the world, but the Hainan Rendezvous acts as a platform for both the yachting and luxury industries to interact with high-net-worth individuals across Asia; acting as the perfect opportunity for local luminaries, A-list celebrities, seasoned jet-setters and superyacht owners to network with the world’s influential elite.

“The objective of the Hainan Rendez Vous is to introduce to Chinese the yachting lifestyle as a 360 degrees experience,” continues Delphine. “We all know how exciting the boating way of life is and that’s what we are eager to share here in Sanya in creating a Riviera-like event.”

Sanya is perfectly located for such a grandiose display of the luxury lifestyle. The tropical beach resort offers long stretches of pristine beaches, year-round sunshine and an atmosphere which rivals any luxury yachting hotspot in the world.

“Sanya is a fantastic area and is becoming the boating hub of the area,” concludes Delphine. “The authorities are currently developing the island as an international and high end tourism destination. With the numerous bays and resorts in Hainan, the island can definitely be called a Chinese Riviera.”