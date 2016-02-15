At 61 metres, Just J’s represents a quantum leap over the yard’s previous record (set by the 50-metre Lady Marina in 1994). This evolutionary step into the larger yacht section is joined by another announcement that the next project will be even longer.

However, Just J’s is a revelation of design and a milestone for the yard. Her five-deck layout - each with its own theme - gives her a comparatively high amount of volume and very impressive guest accommodations.



Just J’s’ overall theme is contemporary, with a traditional nautical edge which can be seen in the panelling, trimming and woodwork. This combination of modern and classic adheres to the owner's wish of combining the feel of being on a yacht with the informal atmosphere of a beach residence.

The main deck - which is the most formal part of the yacht -is characterised by deep blue and shimmering silver tones. Four of the guest suites and the VIP stateroom are located on this deck, ensuring an owner’s feel, splendid vistas and direct, easy access to the spacious main salon and dining room.

The entire deck above the main is entirely devoted to the owners. The pièce de résistance is the glass dome above the bed, which lends an unprecedented feel of volume and airiness to the stateroom. Lying in bed, one can see the stars directly above – coupled with almost unlimited seascapes all around, this results in a dramatic three-dimensional feeling of connection to the outside world.



The comfortable owners’ lounge – ideal for a drink and a spot of relaxation – is surrounded on three sides by glass. A similar peaceful ambience is available on the aft deck, with a large circular dining table, bar and BBQ. Other highlights of the owners’ deck are a delightful study and a charming, private outdoor corner forward with a breakfast nook flanked by a whirlpool bath.

Just J’s was designed very much as a family-friendly yacht, and the sky lounge reflects this through a wealth of wide, comfy couches. This cosy ambiance extends to the informal furniture outdoors. The bridge deck also features a comfortable cinema room and generous aft outdoor zone for alfresco entertaining, with two round tables and a wealth of settees and sun loungers.

Just J’s’ exterior combines Sinot Exclusive Yacht Design flair with extraordinary Hakvoort workmanship. Her most striking characteristics are the massive windows, especially in the guest cabins on the main deck forward and the lines of the hull – thanks to her elongated silhouette, partially closed foredeck and balance between the superstructure and the hull, she looks substantially longer than her 61 metres on the water.

To top it all off, Just J’s has a max speed of 15.5 knots, a cruising speed of 13 and a range of some 4,000 nautical miles.