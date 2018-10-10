The owner of Project Adur selected Hakvoort as the builder after being introduced by Ocean Independence after a collaboration on 38m M/Y Soprano, and is heavily involved in the design process.

Adur’s Omega Architects design is highly innovative, with an exterior profile consisting of clean, sturdy, masculine lines. The concept also entails details such as scooped bulwarks with bespoke stainless handrails for all decks. The rubrail has also been removed to create a bulwark with a clean, uncluttered, ‘shaved’ appearance.

Van Oosanen’s naval architecture is also cutting-edge, with a Fast Displacement Hull Form combined with the Hull Vane® - an ‘underwater-spoiler’ below the stern to guarantee speed and range. This feature ensures enhances onboard comfort, reducing fuel consumption and ship motion by up to 25%.

Project Adur will be able to reach impressive speeds greater than most yachts of her size, with a maximum cruising speed of around of 26.5 knots. This is achieved by her innovative hull and spoiler which fuelled by two 2580 kW MTU engines and two electrical booster engines. Her average cruising speed of 12 knots gives Project Adur a transatlantic capability with a range of 3800 nautical miles, and her reduced emissions means that she is able to cruise to protected ecological areas.

Project Adur’s onboard spaces entail an owner’s suite on the main deck and 3 guest staterooms on the lower deck. A gym is fitted with state of the art equipment and the yacht also features a submarine housed in the bow garage for exploring oceanic depths. The vessel’s general arrangement includes a side boarding tender garage, a dedicated lazarette and a dive shop.

Interiors by Omega Architects consist of wall length wrap-around windows on both aft deck; a feature which floors indoor spaces with natural light and a special owner request. The pervading atmosphere of the yacht is welcoming and elegant with soft curves and sophisticated contrasts of sandy and darker bronze tones. The crowning feature, however, is the stateroom, which boasts an eye catching loggia with extendable balcony which is draws outdoor spaces in and makes one feel eminently close to the sea. Adur is a soothing, ambient space that is perfect for unwinding in luxurious comfort.