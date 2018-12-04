Measuring 63.72-metres with a beam of 11.6 metres and a draft of 3.25 metres, M/Y Scout emerged from the Hakvoort shed in Monnickendam in North Holland on 1st December before being towed to Amsterdam for final completion. Amongst the works that will be completed in the Dutch capital is the installation of her mast, as well as stabilizers and propellers.

The vessel features both interior and exterior design by Jonny Horsfield and the talented team at H2 Yacht Design, who worked closely with the owner to ensure the realisation of a Dutch-quality new-build project that perfectly fits her owner’s taste and requirements. Diana Yacht Design is responsible for her naval architecture.

Speaking of some of the standout features on board, Jonny Horsfield says: “Scout has been an exciting project for the H2 Yacht Design and Hakvoort teams. The owner’s brief called for a rugged explorer style yacht intended to look like a conversion from a commercial vessel. We gave her crisp, distinctive lines and integrated forward sloping windows. We placed the tenders on the bow, leaving them exposed to add to the utilitarian aesthetic."

Horsfield continues: "The whole design process was centred around a romantic idea of original ocean exploration and Scout's design - inside and out - really reflects that. She’s a fantastically unique vessel.”

On board, M/Y Scout accommodates eight guests across four generous staterooms on the main deck, in addition to an impressive owner’s suite that is located on the dedicated owner’s deck above. The lower deck features the crew accommodations consisting of two staff cabins and nine crew cabins. Her captain's cabin is situated on the bridge deck.

Powered by twin diesel engines, she is designed to cruise at 12.5 knots and will be able to reach a top speed of 14.8 knots. She will be capable of an autonomous range of 4,800 nm at 12 knots, ensuring that she will live up to her ocean-going credentials.