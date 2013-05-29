Shortly after reaching the beautiful village of Monnickendam which surrounds the Hakvoort shipyard, we were met with the superstructure of the new 61m superyacht ‘Golden Age’ currently under construction at the yard which is renowned for yachts such as Tigre D'or, Perle Bleue, My Trust, SnowbirD and Pamela V.

Walking through the yard and past what will surely be a remarkable future project, we were led out to Apostrophe. The striking grey hull, long-running lines and modern superstructure of this yacht (set to embark on sea trials soon) was designed by Reymond Langton and blessed by a Russian Orthodox priest in April this year.

As we stepped aboard we were introduced to the crew building her interior and given a tour throughout a yacht which is undergoing detailed work for her imminent trials and delivery.

Her spacious interior makes her seem like she measures much more than 40 metres; however, with a lot of construction going on and only a snippet of an arty and personalised interior on display, we could only ascertain that the contemporary art-deco interior – featuring ebonised walnut and Makassar joinery with mother-of-pearl inlays – will be something fans of the ‘Great Gatsby’ style will appreciate once her sea trials and delivery are complete and more photos emerge.

Hakvoort also proudly explained that this is something of a busy time for the yard, with the aforementioned 61m superyacht ‘Golden Age’ already underway and the recent signing of the largest Hakvoort yacht to date ‘Zeus’ will undoubtedly keep exciting updates emerging from the yard for some time to come.

