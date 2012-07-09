Custom built and launched by the Dutch expert yacht builders Feadship earlier this year, Hampshire II was built for a passionate yachtsman. Her owner entered the project with a clear vision of what he and his family were looking for – a nautical playground of unquestionable quality.

Building on the style of the Owner’s previous yacht, Hampshire II has a classic interior by Redman Whitely Dixon, with Nadine Bartholomew. The brief from the owner was very specific; to maintain the feel of a traditional boat without looking a hotel or a New York apartment.

“By keeping the materials light to complement the traditional panelling and using layers and textures, we created a relaxed interior, but with an understated luxury,” comments Nadine. Features installed around her exquisite interior include a real log burning fireplace in the dining room, the most extraordinary bar on the bridge deck, a stunning wine cellar with underwater viewing window and a private cinema on the lower deck.

Not only passionate about yachting, but her Owner has integrated their love of sport into the very DNA of the yacht itself. Her foredeck helipad converts into a netted ball court for basketball, tennis, badminton and football. There are diving boards on all decks and a crow’s nest 25m up from where guests can zip wire into the sea below… a truly extraordinary feature.

Alongside this playground of leisure activities, Hampshire II also offers something for windsurfers, SCUBA divers, mountain bikers and sailors through an entire arsenal of toys and tenders in a dedicated area.

With project management by Edmiston, design by Redman Whitely Dixon and a custom build expertise injection from Feadship, Hampshire II represents the very best in modern yacht construction and ranked at 77 in the Top 100 Largest Yachts in the World.