Hanseatic Marine Rebranded as Silveryachts

The company will now operate under the name Silveryachts, which was chosen to reflect its multiple award-winning ‘Silver’ Series of high performance superyachts, designed by the world renowned Espen Oeino.

Following the success of the 73.5-metre Silver, the 73.5-metre Silver Swei and the 77-metre Smeralda, Silveryachts are currently constructing the 77-metre Silverfast, which is due for launch early next year.

Billed as blending the latest in style, speed and performance, Silverfast will boast impressive long range cruising capabilities and a top speed anticipated at close to 30 knots.

Additionally, Silveryachts have also announced that work is underway on the 83-metre Silverloft, the latest brainchild of Espen Oeino and based on what the yacht builder claims is their most advanced hull and engineering platform to date.