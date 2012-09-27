Conceptualised with a striking exterior style and custom built in 2011 by Newcastle Shipyards, Harbour Island is a sophisticated 54.9m transoceanic motor yacht with style in droves.

Her Claudette Bonville & Associates interior stretches across three ample decks and combines an elegant mix of sophistication and space to create the perfect home at sea. Not only does Harbour Island offer her guests and owner a superb atmosphere in which to travel, but her construction ensures a completely comfortable cruise alongside the capability to traverse the globe.

Her layout consists of a main deck which has an expansive main salon and dining area, the ships galley, the first master stateroom and two crew cabins. Her upper deck has a panoramic sky lounge area, a service pantry, the Captain’s cabin and a second master stateroom. The bridge deck has the wheelhouse and the ship’s office spaces. The sun deck has ample seating and lounging spaces including a full service wet bar and an infinity pool.

Harbour Island is designed to accommodate a party of 12 with 6 staterooms, including two Master Staterooms, one on the upper deck with a 270 degree view and the other on the main deck featuring eight oval windows almost 2 meters tall for spectacular views and an accompanying four guest staterooms.

Available for sale through Worth Avenue Yachts for an asking price of $54,900,000, Harbour Island was one of the stars in Port Hercules over the Monaco Yacht Show and will undoubtedly be turning heads for some time to come.