Gigi II was launched in 2012 in the United States, and was built to welcome and accommodate guests on board in true style.

The spacious feel of the yacht runs throughout all social areas with wrap around windows and accommodation for eight. The interiors were created to provide a sense of balance on board, mixing contemporary, clean design with sophisticated cabinetry lines to offer a lasting feel for extended charter and private use.

The main salon is a glamorous space which continues the contemporary feel, inviting guests in and allowing those on board to relax on plush, chic furniture. Her exterior spaces and raised pilothouse offer a similar comfort on whether underway or hosting in port.

Michael Galati, Carmine Galati Jr. and Nick Galati were responsible for the sale of Gigi II to her new owner, originally listed at an asking price of $12,500,000.