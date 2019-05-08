1. Maltese Falcon

At a proud 88 metres, Maltese Falcon is the flagship entrant of the year from Perini Navi. This 2006 build, who is available for charter through IYC, displays all the classic features of the finest Italian craftsmanship. With a striking triple-mast sail system atop black and silver steel body by the British design house Ken Freivogh, Maltese Falcon’s equally impressive interiors have forced us to redefine our conventional notions regarding sailing yachts - making her a truly innovative boat in more ways than one.

2. Secret

Abeking & Rasmussen’s 82.3 metre masterpiece M/Y Secret is the second largest yacht in show this year, and is available for charter with Burgess. A superyacht in every sense of the word, Secret effortlessly stands out from the crowd by virtue of her distinctively streamlined hull, which creates an incredible visual impression as she cuts through the water. We have to applaud this remarkable feat of engineering by the German shipyard.

3. Eminence

Abeking & Rasmussen’s second entrant, M/Y Eminence, is certain to draw more than a few sets of eyes at the show this year. Although her two-toned 78 metre hull is certainly a sight to behold, it is her sumptuous interiors, designed by the celebrated Reymond Langton, that are most notably impressive about this 2008 German build. Seamlessly blending modern with classic in a whir of creams, taupe and marble, a trip on this megayacht promises to be more reminiscent of a stay in a 5-star hotel than anything else.

4. Solo

Some of our readers may remember M/Y Solo, the 71 metre Tankoa build, from her debut at the Monaco Yacht Show last year. Aside from her Francesco Paszkowski design and dark stone-hued décor, Solo, who is currently for sale with IYC, is remarkable in more ways than one. This megayacht made ripples throughout the industry after her launch some months ago, and unsurprisingly so, as she was awarded the RINA prize for most ecological yacht of the year. We would therefore like to hail Tankoa for their entering Solo in the show this year - a representative of a dynamic and conscientious shift in the yachting industry that is very much underway.

5. Lady Christine

68 metre M/Y Lady Christine, a 2010 launch from Dutch ship-building giant Feadship, has earnt her worthy spot in the final of our top 5. Her naval architecture, whose striking, clean lines are a veritable feast for the eyes, is the characteristic work of De Voogt naval architects. But it is Rodney Black Design Studio’s rich interiors who steal the show on-board this megayacht. Plush, warm tones and intricate Art Deco features shed light on the owner’s unique but esteemed taste, giving Lady Christine an air of a still-contemporary throwback to a more stately and sophisticated time.

Although each of the above yachts boasts her own unique character and exceptional features, the show is set to feature far more incredible feats of engineering and innovative showcases of design than we have time to discuss here. For those lucky enough to be at the docks between the 8th and 11th of May, don’t miss out on viewing the full range that this year’s Superyacht Show has to offer.