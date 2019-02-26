Heesen Announce 50m Project Aquamarine

The 50m sports a brand new hull, whose design has enabled an efficiency gain of 12%. This optimization was achieved by a sleeker, raised transom, as well as proper tunnels being incorporated into the hull.

This in turn means that the yacht’s propellers are raised, decreasing the draft to 2.15m and making the Aluminium class the perfect vessel for cruising the shallow waters of the Bahamas and Mediterranean. In addition, a pair of interceptors guarantee optimal dynamic trim at high speeds.

The optimized hull also means that space has been cleared for MTU’s new green oceanic engines. These have been specifically made to operate with a Selective Catalytic Reduction unit to reduce NOx emissions, meaning that Aquamarine is the first fast yacht under 500GT to be IMO Tier III compliant.

This falls in line with Heesen’s company culture, which is committed to reducing its carbon footprint without compromising on speed or performance. The implementation of soot filters on the generators completes the picture of eco-conscious yacht building.

Project Aquamarine sports a clean and modern profile by Omega Architects which expertly optimises space. The raised aft deck means that a full height tender garage is able to slot in below, doubling as a luxury beach club connected to the flush swim platform. This set up means that Aquamarine is a yacht that allows guests close and intimate access to the water.

Heesen’s careful and deliberate design ensures that a clean profile is maintained, down to the rescue tender being conveniently stored under a hatch in front of the wheelhouse. Currently under construction at the Oss facility, we look forward to reporting her delivery in January 2021.