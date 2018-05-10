Acting as an indication of the current market activity in up-and-coming superyacht regions, the new partnership is a further marker of the Oss-yard’s successes not only in Europe and America, but across the world. In a chain of recent sales, launches and deliveries, the Heesen Yacht’s shed is considerably busy but shows no signs of slowing.

Chosen as a vehicle for assistance in every aspect of the build-process, BehneMar will aid Heesen’s further expansions in areas such as planning, building and launching.

Looking forward to the future, the company director, Hishman Abushakra commented: “BehneMar is looking forward to a fruitful cooperation with Heesen, as we notice an increasing demand of Middle Eastern based clients for Heesen’s iconic yachts in the 50 – 70m range”.

With the first milestone in the newfound relationship pointing towards this week’s Beirut Boat Show, the exposure begins almost immediately in this modern-luxury hub.

Heesen’s Board of Directors commented on the proceedings; “We are very enthusiastic about this new partnership in the Middle East and very much looking forward to working with the BehneMar team on exciting new projects. Beirut Boat 2018 is our first joint commercial effort in the region and our first step together on the path of a fruitful collaboration.”

Providing representation of the shipyard in the United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Bahrain, State of Kuwait, Sultanate of Oman, State of Qatar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Lebanese Republic, we look forward to seeing Heesen’s successes continue with the help of BehneMar; from its roots in the Netherlands to the Middle East.