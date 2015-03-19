His broad experience has been built over twenty-five years of work in the superyacht industry where he has worked for international leading shipyards. Amongst others, his past roles include general manager, owner’s representative, and technical manager.

Rick van de Wetering’s career in yachting began at the Heesen shipyard where - in over a decade of duty - he had the chance to operate in numerous managerial roles. His knowledge and expertise in the overall yacht building process spans from purely technical operations to aftersales, with a good insight on commercial aspects.

“I am excited about my new role at Heesen Yachts and I look forward to working with the team to build unique vessels and contribute with my experience to the success of this brand” says Rick van de Wetering. “Our clients can be confident that the entire building process will be an exciting experience that leads to the creation of a yacht beyond their belief thanks to our investment programme in cutting-edge technology, efficient processes, management techniques, team development, production methods and the constant improvement of our facilities.”

The Heesen Management board echoes: “We operate in one of the most incredible markets where no client is ever the same. We want to reinforce our market position as the leading builder between 30m to 80m, where every project is absolutely personal to each client. We feel strongly about creating personal statements with our projects so that the personality and taste is all focused on the owner. The common theme, however, across all of the projects we build, will be our relentless search for the best quality, unstinting passion, progressive proven technology and robust integrity. The appointment of Rick van de Wetering demonstrates Heesen’s commitment to continuous improvement not only in the technical aspects of our yachts but also in the clients’ experience, a journey that begins here at our shipyard. In his role of Director Operations Rick is an integral part to the success of our company.”