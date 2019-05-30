Although just two weeks ago saw the keel-laying of Heesen’s biggest project to date, the incredible 80m Cosmos, proves once again that the shipyard has no intention of straying from its position as champion of the 50-60m field.

This steel class will feature a distinctly masculine design, articulated by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects and characterised by rugged lines, full-length windows and open bulwarks on her exterior. In typical Heesen style, apt storage at the forefront of the yacht will be utilised for her tenders and toys, leaving her rear entirely at the disposal of those on-board. Among her luxurious amenities, a lavish beach club and wellness area can be counted to cater to her guests.

There will be no shortage of socialising areas on this yacht, including the main and bridge deck, both fitted with full length windows and impressive aft doors. On her exterior deck, a large open space will be utilised for her guests’ every entertainment needs, surrounded by undisturbed views of the ocean. The sun deck, measuring 100 square meters, will ideally be equipped for drinking at her well-stocked bar and al fresco dining.

As for her interior, British designer Bannenberg & Rowell has utilised the very best of its craftsmanship to fit Project Pollux with the most luxurious of décor and design.

At Heesen’s Oss shipyard, Project Pollux had her hull and superstructure joined together recently, marking the beginning of sixteen months of construction to meet the builder’s impeccable standards.

Once commissioned, the yacht will leave Oss to undergo exhaustive trials in the North Sea. Considering her impressive beauty both inside and out, Project Pollux is unlikely to remain ownerless for long – we would recommend seizing the opportunity to acquire this one-of-a-kind quality Dutch build before it is too late.