Taking place on January 19th during an intimate ceremony, Heesen Yachts laid the keel of the YN 18556; the first phase of construction which sparks a long and meticulous process which brings the boat to water.

The Owner’s representative of YN 18556, Peter Brown from Burgess Yachts, declared the keel “well and truly laid” as welders took to the piece in traditional fashion.

Heesen Yachts Board of Directors comments: “We are truly honoured that the Owner chose our shipyard to build his full custom yacht. This will be another splendid addition to our fast-growing fleet and we are very excited that today this incredible project started taking shape!”

This 56-metre (183 ft) Fast Displacement, full-custom, steel-hull yacht is due for delivery in 2019, which is another milestone project for the yard and an exciting superyacht set to join Heesen’s impressive portfolio.