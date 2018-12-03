Project Aster is the latest yacht in the successful 5000 aluminium class whose exterior lines are designed by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects. At 50 metres below 500GT, Aster perfectly combines space and performance. Her semi-displacement hull, built in-house by Heesen, coupled with two MTU diesel engines 16V 4000, will deliver a top speed of 23 knots and a range of 3,100 nautical miles at 11 knots.

Aster fully embodies the experience gained from building her six sister ships, which was realised by interior designer Cristiano Giatto who included some of the most defining design elements of her sister ships. These include: The silver ceiling from Satori – the first in this class; brushed spruce recalls Bannenberg & Rowell designs; stainless steel inserts in the cabinetry recall Omega’s signature design details.

A broad variety of materials and finishes characterise Project Aster’s interior design, complementing her quiet and serene ambience. Although the design shies away from over- embellishment, the richness and the variety of luxurious details are easy to see. In this elegant design, Cristiano has found perfection in simplicity.

The versatile layout comprises five lower deck suites and a master stateroom on the main deck forward, with the capacity for twelve guests serviced by nine crew, making her perfect both as a private yacht for families and as a charter ship for large groups.

Project Aster will be delivered to her new owners in June 2019 after rigorous sea trials in the North Sea.