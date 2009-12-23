Her interior design was conceived by Omega Architects, who created a fresh contemporary style rich yet understated with clean lines and luxurious details.

Guests arriving on the main deck aft are welcomed into the vast main saloon, passing first through an art-embellished lobby. This leads on into a social area furnished with coffee tables, armchairs and pouffes where an eight-seater table, custom made from American walnut and topped with leather, is inlaid with intricate patterns of matt silver. The room's soft

colour palette, focuses on tones of beige and taupe set against the pale background of a creamy silk carpet, while the use of semi-gloss varnish also contributes to the relaxed and cool atmosphere.



Guests can also enjoy the second saloon on the upper deck, where a brightly lit sky lounge offers three comfortable sofas

and a choice of poufs that can also serve as coffee tables. Here, guests can enjoy live music from a baby-grand piano

that dominates the aft portion of the room, while the plasma screen is hidden by a unique piece of art deco-inspired art,

made by Dutch glass maker Glass Déco, this combines several panels of glass, delicately coloured in pale blue and light gold, to create a marine scene. A further example of inlaid stainless steel can be seen in the doors of a dark wood cabinet. An elegant full-service bar topped with American walnut and white Carrara marble is positioned aft, adjacent to the sliding doors that give access to the aft portion of the bridge deck, where the primary function is open air dining.

One deck above is the sundeck whose centre portion, like 4YOU's sister-ship Sirocco, can be partially enclosed. This deck offers an open-air fitness centre and a spa pool area that can be fully covered by an awning supported by carbonfibre retractable pillars.



Eight guests can be accommodated on the lower deck in four cabins, of which two are twins and two are VIP doubles.

Located forward on the main deck, the master suite is entered through the owner's office and leads on through a pair of walk-in wardrobes to the master bedroom, which occupies the yacht's full beam.