The 50-metre steel Project Maia, now announced as sold, marks another spate of success for the Dutch shipyard illustrating what has been a record-breaking year for the company.

Project Maia (a.k.a. YN 18350) is the first in the 50m Steel class designed by Clifford Denn, and for Heesen; the sixth yacht in the past year to be sold by in their thriving portfolio.

Her American serial yacht owner, introduced by Chris Collins from Ocean Independence Fort Lauderdale, "fell in love with the bold profile of Project Maia and her world-cruising capabilities" shares Heesen Yachts.

Clifford Denn's design illustrates a striking vision with a strong character, splicing Heesen DNA with innovative design elements. For those with a love for automotive design, enthusiasts will easily recognize how Project Maia’s exterior lines are inspired by both contemporary and classic car designs. Take her curvy flowing forms and sharp knuckle lines, or her exquisite details such as the ‘Fisker whiskers’ grille of the aft fashion plates and the navigation lights.

Yet, the tradition of a Heesen classic translates seamlessly throughout. Her naval architecture and engineering are by Heesen’s in-house team of experts, with a traditional displacement steel hull below 500GT. Likewise, her power is reflected in Heesen's master engineering. Powered by twin MTU 8V4000 M63 she will reach a top speed of 15 knots and will have a range of 3,800 nautical miles at the cruising speed of 12 knots, ready to globe-trotting with confidence.

Inside Reymond Langton has created a warm and inviting interior atmosphere, where plush light-bleached oak contrasts with stained walnut to offer a sumptuous haven for relaxation. Her unique misty grey colour scheme and luxe fabrics make her a haven for relaxation, which will surely turn heads wherever she cruises.

The contemporary and calm architectural feel are further enhanced by combining simple lines with textured materials, a design softened by the use of pale taupe leather and fabrics. Colour highlights are introduced in artwork panels, decorative fabrics and furnishings, likewise indirect LED lighting provides a warm and inviting atmosphere while drawing the eye to key design features.

Ten guests will be accommodated in five suites, with the owner’s stateroom set forward on the main deck. The owner and his team are working further with the designers and the shipyard engineers to tailor Project Maia to their taste and lifestyle, creating a yacht that will take them around the world in comfort and style.

Project Maia will be delivered to her new owners after intensive sea trials in the North Sea in June 2018, we look forward to seeing her take on the maiden voyage.