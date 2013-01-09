The relationship between Heesen Yachts and this Italian designer dates back to the nineties with the creation of the exterior lines of the 35m motor yacht Opus II and, more recently, with the interior design of two vessels in the 50m semi-displacement class.

The exterior lines of this new 58m design combines elements inspired by automotive and aeronautical stylistic elements. The result is a design exuding power in every detail. The curved compact lines of the superstructure descending to the sun-bed area on the fore-deck contribute to the elegant look of this 58m, while the continuous glued window tapered towards the bow emphasizes the idea of movement and speed.

Guests are accommodated in five cabins. The full-beam master suite is traditionally located on the main deck, while the rest of the guests on the lower deck in two twins and two double cabins.

Fabio Ermetto, Sales and Marketing Director at Heesen, comments: “Paszkowski has created a very innovative interpretation of Heesen’s traditional lines; the look of this 58 metre vessel has a family feeling within its strong individuality. At Heesen we are very happy to have the chance to work with such a creative designer. This project, which we already studied and are ready to build, will sport a fast displacement hull (FDHF) created by Van Oossanen Naval Architects and will reach a maximum speed of approximately 23 knots powered by a pair of MTU engines of 16V 4000 M93L.”