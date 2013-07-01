Heesen Introduce New Board Members

Mark Cavendish has worked closely with Fabio at Heesen Yachts since 2008, and has more than 36 years experience in the naval and yachting industry. Mark will further professionalise the sales and marketing operations of our company.

In addition, Heesen Yachts has announced that Niels Vaessen will also be joining the board of directors in the capacity of Finance Director. Niels has previously worked at PwC and has been working for Heesen as finance manager since 2012.

Together with Hans Boerakker, who already is a managing board member with the plan of continuing his capacity of Production Director, the Heesen Yachts managing board is now again composed of three managing board members.