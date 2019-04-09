Heesen Launch 50m Masa

The yacht’s distinctive exterior lines, created by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects, typify the pedigree and aesthetic of a Heesen build, exhibiting a pelican-beak bow with reverse sheer and a sporty mast.

Masa’s interior, meanwhile, is best described as fresh and elegant. Cristiano Gatto’s creation is exquisitely combined a light colour palette with silver accents to curate an ambience that exudes tranquility.

As well as her notable aesthetic, the 50m is unrivalled in her performance capability. Her all-aluminium semi-displacement hull has been designed and engineered by the shipyard’s in-house team team to with expert precision.

Meticulous naval architecture, lightweight construction and two MTU 16V 4000 diesel engines means that Masa can reach a top speed of 23 knots. A 50m vessel coming in below 500GT, this Heesen icon combine performance, space and luxury.

After her launch, Masa will remain in the shipyard for the finishing touches of construction and the commissioning of her systems. We wish all teams involved luck in her maiden voyage, sea trials and final handover to owners, which will take place in June 2019.