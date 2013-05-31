Heesen Launch Superyacht Crazy Me

Crazy Me is an incredibly special yacht; first of all the credit for her conception must go to her visionary Owner who personally pushed the boundaries of creativity and design for this vessel. Gary Grant was appointed to design the radical exterior lines of this new superyacht. Gary's eye for detail when collaborating with the Exterior Designer was instrumental in achieving her clean, pure lines and forming her unique profile with her distinctive “swoosh” line from bow to stern making this vessel highly recognizable at sea.



One of this vessel's most striking design elements is the use of Formed glass, another of Gary Grant Design's signatures. As well as looking incredible, she is extremely strong, effectively sound insulated and her low-reflective surface provides fantastic visibility.



The renowned Italian designer Cristiano Gatto was chosen to assist the owner in creating a stunning interior where clean, linear and contemporary design emphasizes incredible internal volume.



On behalf of the owner, Alex Banning of SuperYachtsMonaco commented "the Owner has noticed, respects and is highly appreciative of the general excellence Heesen have accomplished in executing Crazy Me's highly complex technical aspects which have been extremely demanding and challenging. One of the most distinctive yachts ever delivered in Northern Europe is a true testament to the Owner’s inspiration and Heesen’s quality and skills as a Superyacht Builder of true pedigree."